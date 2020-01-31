UNHCR West and Central Africa Update - January 2020

MAIN HIGHLIGHTS

Political and security developments

Sahel. On 13 January 2020, French President Emmanuel Macron hosted his counterparts from five Sahelian countries - Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger - for a critical summit to review military intervention in the region and the fight against armed groups amid a worsening security situation. It was agreed that military forces in the region would be placed under one umbrella with additional French and European troops to be sent in the coming months. This new Coalition for the Sahel will put greater emphasis on intelligence-sharing and building the military capacity of the G5 Sahel countries to address the growing insecurity in the region, especially in the Liptako-Gourma at the border between Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger. In a report published on 8 January 2020, the UN Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS) estimated the number of casualties from terrorist-attack in Burkina Faso Mali and Niger had leapt five-fold since 2016, with more than 4,000 deaths reported in 2019 alone as compared to some 770 three years earlier. In this difficult operational context, the High Commissioner for Refugees, Mr. Filippo Grandi, undertook a field visit from 28 January to 4 February 2020 to Burkina Faso, Mauritania and to Niger where he met with refugee and host communities, national and local authorities and key humanitarian and development partners.

Niger. During the month of January 2020, significant displacement has been recorded in the Tillabéri and Tahoua regions after the attack that killed 89 soldiers in Chinagodar in Niger on 9 January 2020. It is estimated that more than 7,000 people fled their home that about 5,500 people have fled to the towns of Banibangou and Ouallam in Niger, where 7,326 Malians are already refugees. In Mali, over 1,000 Nigerien refugees, including unaccompanied children, have crossed the border to seek refuge in the town of Andéraboukane in the Ménaka region, which already hosts 1,024 Nigerien refugees since 2018. Forced displacement is likely to continue in this area where the number of attacks by non-state armed groups has been steadily increasing throughout 2019. As of 31 December 2019, the Tillabéri and Tahoua regions hosted over 58,000 Internally displaced persons. To address this growing crisis, UNHCR and its partners are stepping up their response.

Lake Chad Basin. The security situation throughout Northern Nigeria remains volatile, especially around the Lake Chad Basin where the humanitarian hub in Ngala in Borno state was the direct target of a complex assault by heavily armed non-state armed groups operatives on Saturday 18 January 2020. This humanitarian hub is critical for UNHCR and its partners to provide humanitarian assistance to more than 55,000 people who sought refuge in the town of Ngala, near the border with Cameroon. Taking place shortly after the kidnapping of aid workers near Maiduguri, the state capital of Borno state, on 22 December 2019, this new incident illustrates the growing trend of attacks on aid workers in Nigeria. Twelve aid workers lost their lives in 2019, which is twice the number in the previous year.