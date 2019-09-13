UNHCR West and Central Africa Update (12 September 2019)

Key figures:

17 countries concerned

6.5 million people of concern 1.2 million refugees 26,000 asylum seekers 4 million Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs)

4 situations: Cameroon, Central African Republic, Mali and Nigeria

Mali situation:

138,985 Malian refugees in Mauritania (56,923), Niger (56,343) and Burkina Faso (25,719).

534,143 IDPs in Burkina Faso (288,994), Mali (168,515) and Niger (76,634)

Nigeria situation:

242,707 Nigerian refugees in Niger (118,868), Cameroon (107,840) and Chad (15,999)

2,480,493 IDPs in Nigeria (1,980,036), Cameroon (262,831), Chad (133,338) and Niger (104,288)

Cameroon situation:

42,887 Cameroonian refugees in Nigeria

530,806 IDPs

Central African Republic situation:

606,875 Central African refugees in Cameroon (287,467) in Chad (103,562) in the DRC (172,809) and in the Republic of Congo (31,688)

613,031 IDPs

Voluntary repatriation – Cote d’Ivoire: A total of 1,518 Ivorian refugees have repatriated between January-August 2019.