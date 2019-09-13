13 Sep 2019

UNHCR West and Central Africa Update (12 September 2019)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 12 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (243.64 KB)

Key figures:

17 countries concerned

6.5 million people of concern

1.2 million refugees

26,000 asylum seekers

4 million Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs)

4 situations: Cameroon, Central African Republic, Mali and Nigeria

Mali situation:

138,985 Malian refugees in Mauritania (56,923), Niger (56,343) and Burkina Faso (25,719).

534,143 IDPs in Burkina Faso (288,994), Mali (168,515) and Niger (76,634)

Nigeria situation:

242,707 Nigerian refugees in Niger (118,868), Cameroon (107,840) and Chad (15,999)

2,480,493 IDPs in Nigeria (1,980,036), Cameroon (262,831), Chad (133,338) and Niger (104,288)

Cameroon situation:

42,887 Cameroonian refugees in Nigeria

530,806 IDPs

Central African Republic situation:

606,875 Central African refugees in Cameroon (287,467) in Chad (103,562) in the DRC (172,809) and in the Republic of Congo (31,688)

613,031 IDPs

Voluntary repatriation – Cote d’Ivoire: A total of 1,518 Ivorian refugees have repatriated between January-August 2019.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.