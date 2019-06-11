UNHCR Uganda: Resettlement Factsheet 2019 (1 Jan – 30 Apr 2019)

In 2019 As of 30 April

6,023 Submissions Target

1,565 UNHCR Submissions

1,173 Departed

35% Survivors of Violence and/or Torture

11% Women and Girls at- risk

10% Legal and/or Physical Protection Needs

Resettlement Achievements from 2012 to 2019

 In 2018, largest resettlement submissions ever achieved out of Uganda

 Achievement of annual submission targets since 2012

 In 2019, six resettlement countries accepted to receive refugees from Uganda

 Thus far, cases have had a high acceptance rate

 Increased accessibility of resettlement due to expanded approach of durable solution project for DRC refugees since 2012

o Submission of 29,713 refugees, of which 26,991 from DRC since 2012

o Reinforced infrastructure for large-scale resettlement processing

 Since 2012, 21,389 refugees, of which 17,367 from DRC departed for resettlement from Uganda

 Increased resettlement of vulnerable refugees