UNHCR Teaching About Refugees 2021 - Stress and Trauma Guidebook

Displaced learners have often experienced distressing events that may cause stress or trauma. This may affect the ways they interact with teachers, students and others in the school environment and can interfere with their learning capacity. In many cases, symptoms will disappear when displaced children arrive in a safe learning environment in their host community, but some children who suffer from stress or trauma may need professional help by qualified personnel. Teachers can help detect potential signs so children can be directed to adequate support structures. They should, however, never intervene when only qualified therapists should. This guidebook describes some of the common behaviours stressed or traumatized children may display and offers some ideas for activities that may help relieve stress or trauma in the classroom.