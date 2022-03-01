UNHCR Strategic Directions 2022-2026

Executive Summary

In 2017, the High Commissioner set out five Strategic Directions to chart a five-year path forward for UNHCR. These Strategic Directions committed us to:

Protect, secure, and defend the rights of people of concern to UNHCR – refugees and asylum-seekers, returnees, internally displaced people, and stateless persons (hereafter referred to as forcibly displaced and stateless people); Respond rapidly and effectively in emergencies and beyond; Promote inclusion and self-reliance; Empower the people we serve to determine and build their futures; and Pursue solutions to address the consequences of displacement and problems of statelessness.

During those five years, the challenges of forced displacement and statelessness have grown in scope, scale and complexity. The operational context has become harder to navigate, the protection space has diminished, and more people are at risk of displacement. Inequalities have been worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic, new and intractable conflicts, and the climate crisis. These are shocks to the global system but their impact has been greatest on forcibly displaced and stateless persons, who are among the world’s most disadvantaged. These challenges will continue to compound pressures on the most marginalized and drive more complex displacements, including mixed movements of refugees, internally displaced people and migrants.

Protecting, assisting, and upholding the rights and dignity of forcibly displaced and stateless people is a collective endeavour and a mutual responsibility. This is affirmed by the Global Compact on Refugees and the commitments made at the 2019 Global Refugee Forum. Time and time again, solidarity and international cooperation have proven essential to resolving the most formidable challenges. The global problems facing humanity do not respect borders, nationality or a person’s legal status, and thus we risk failure if we insist on an overly narrow definition of responsibility for dealing with them. These are human problems that require collective responses.

