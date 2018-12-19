UNHCR signs several agreements with Qatar in support of refugees

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, signed on Monday a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and three cooperation agreements with the Government of Qatar, Qatar Fund For Development (QFFD) and Qatar Charity (QC) to support UNHCR’s operations around the world.

On the sidelines of the 18th Doha Forum, Kelly T. Clements, Deputy High Commissioner for Refugees signed a host country agreement with the Government of Qatar to establish a UNHCR office in Doha, in addition to a Memorandum of Understanding and a Core Contribution Agreement with Qatar Development Fund (QFFD) for a total of USD 16 million to support UNHCR’s operations worldwide.

The MoU is a continuation of ongoing collaboration between UNHCR and QFFD aimed at supporting refugees and displaced persons, including supporting UNHCR efforts to provide international protection to refugees and provide durable solutions to their needs in three main areas, namely: voluntary repatriation, integration into host countries where they have sought asylum or resettlement in a third country.

“UNHCR is proud of its collaboration with QDDF and appreciates its support to UNHCR’s efforts and initiatives to respond to the humanitarian needs of communities suffering from displacement,” said Ms. Clements. “With the world facing unprecedented levels of forced displacement, the support we receive from our partners is of vital importance in our ability to respond to the growing humanitarian needs of forced displacements. Qatar has always been a key supporter of our efforts, and we look forward to strengthening our relations with the various actors in the humanitarian field in the country, at governmental and non-governmental levels, and we are grateful for the support we receive from them.”

On the other hand, Amin Awad, Director of the Middle East and North Africa Bureau and Regional Coordinator for Refugees in Syria and Iraq, signed a tripartite cooperation agreement worth USD 2.67 million with Qatar Fund For Development and Qatar Charity to alleviate the suffering of more than 26,000 internally displaced persons in Yemen, and provide them with shelter and basic services.

“We are proud of the cooperation and partnership with the humanitarian actors in Qatar, particularly QC, and their significant contributions in recent years. This support contributes to our capacity to respond to the different humanitarian needs of refugees and displaced persons around the world.” Awad commented.

“This agreement will contribute to alleviating the suffering of displaced people in Yemen and help them face the humanitarian challenges they face due to the crisis in their country,” he added.

This support comes within the framework of Qatar’s interest to help provide a decent life for the needy around the world and empowering them through improving education, health and social services. UNHCR and various humanitarian actors in Qatar have a long history of cooperation to support refugees and displaced persons, an example of which is Qatar Charity’s funding of 14 UNHCR projects worth more than USD 33 million in Syria, Yemen, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Iraq, Somalia, Jordan and Lebanon.