UNHCR’s leadership and coordination role in refugee response settings: Desk review (December 2019)

Conducted by:

Sarah Collinson and Ed Schenkenberg

Independent Consultants

Executive Summary

UNHCR’s leadership and coordination role in refugee response settings is an essential and defining part of the agency’s mandate and mission. The protracted and multidimensional character of recent refugee crises, and shifts in the humanitarian and development landscape (including the Global Compact on Refugees) have led to significant variation in how UNHCR executes its leadership and coordination functions. This, in turn, raises questions about how UNHCR positions itself as the global leader and coordinator in refugee settings. Against this background, UNHCR commissioned an independent desk review of its leadership and coordination role in refugee settings, looking at past refugee responses in the period 2014—2018 and considering whether and how UNHCR may need to reorient its approach to leading and coordinating refugee responses in the future.

The desk review was conducted over the period of May to November 2019 and sought to answer the following questions:

undertake extensive mapping of coordination structures in refugee responses to examine how UNHCR engages in refugee coordination and, if possible, determine a typology; analyse the degree to which UNHCR’s role in coordination structures is predictable, transparent and consistent; assess the factors that contribute to or constrain effective and efficient refugee coordination.

This report is built on a thorough document review including of independent evaluation reports, individual interviews and focus group discussions with UNHCR staff members, donor and host government representatives, and staff from other United Nations and international agencies and non-governmental organizations. This was complemented with a two-day workshop with UNHCR staff engaged in inter-agency coordination. The review, while considering mixed flows, did not examine UNHCR’s role in responses concerning internally displaced persons (IDPs) or natural disasters.

Definitional discussions

The lack of a clear, agreed understanding of what coordination and leadership mean in practice in humanitarian and/or refugee responses was immediately apparent and needed to be factored into the analysis from the outset.

UNHCR makes a distinction in terms of leadership and coordination accountabilities, but its own refugee coordination guidance does not provide any real clarity on the relationship between the two concepts. In practice, given the broad spectrum of coordination imperatives and activities required in any refugee response situation, UNHCR may pursue different coordination and leadership roles simultaneously, without this being made explicit. The organization’s distinct refugee protection mandate may encourage it to take a more directive and assertive approach to coordination than other actors expect (or desire) from the agency.

Since late 2013, UNHCR has defined the way in which it understands its leadership and coordination role in refugee settings through the framework of the refugee coordination model (RCM). The RCM closely resembles one of the two standard models for humanitarian coordination: the (UN) lead-agency coordination model, which sees one operational agency leading an integrated approach to service delivery. This review has found that the RCM, while intended to ensure predictability in refugee responses across different settings, has not made adequate sense of the complex arenas and dynamics of response that UNHCR has to operate within.