UNHCR’s Global COVID-19 Needs (February 2021)

$924 MILLION URGENTLY REQUIRED IN 2021

COVID-19 will not be defeated without a strong, global multilateral response. Faced with the largest emergency in its 70-year history, UNHCR has played a central role in combating the pandemic among refugee and forcibly displaced communities in 130 countries.

Financial support will help UNHCR stem and reverse the worst impacts of COVID-19 on refugee and displaced populations, and ensure they have access to critical protection and health services and global vaccine distribution. Some of the most urgent activities for support are outlined below. UNHCR also calls on governments and international financial institutions to include refugees, displaced people, and their vulnerable host communities in any and all plans to address COVID-19 and its secondary impacts.

49,204 COVID-19 cases reported among refugees and displaced people in 105 countries.

446 Refugees and displaced people known to have died from COVID-19.

144 States have closed their borders or otherwise restricted access to their territory by refugees and asylum-seekers.

94 of 130 Countries where UNHCR works that have committed to include forcibly displaced people in national vaccination plans.