UNHCR’s engagement in the grand bargain: Summary of the progress made per workstream, External update

At the World Humanitarian Summit (WHS) in May 2016, major donors and aid organizations, including UNHCR adopted the Grand Bargain to improve aid effectiveness and efficiency of humanitarian response. This external update captures the progress made by UNHCR since the WHS towards implementing the Grand Bargain commitments, including significant achievements, changes in working practices and policies. The update also provides information on UNHCR’s COVID-19 response, described using the Grand Bargain terminologies.