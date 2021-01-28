UNHCR’s Approach to Evaluating the COVID-19 Response for Refugees and other Persons of Concern

CONTEXT

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the response of States and the role of international cooperation and assistance will be subject to cross-cutting thematic and institutionally focused evaluations globally during 2021-22. The Global Evaluation Coalition, facilitated by OECD DAC Evaluation Network (EvalNet), brings together OECD members development assistance evaluation units, with those of partner countries and UN system organizations in an effort to reduce the evaluative footprint and harmonize evaluation and synthesis work where practical.

Within the UN system, in addition to individual organizational COVID-19 response evaluations, three main COVID-19 response evaluations are planned: the Inter-Agency Humanitarian Evaluation (IAHE) of the Global Humanitarian Response Plan (GHRP) led by OCHA; an evaluation of the Response and Recovery Multi-Partner Trust Fund (MPTF) set up to support the UN Socio-Economic Framework for COVID-19, led by the UN Systemwide Evaluation Office under the Executive Office of the Secretary-General; and an evaluation of the WHO’s response to COVID-19, under and an independent panel for pandemic preparedness and response.

UNHCR COVID-19 EVALUATIONS

UNHCR is leading or supporting three COVID-19 related evaluations in 2021, a metaevaluation on UNHCR’s adaptation and response; a joint-evaluation on the protection of refugee rights during COVID-19, and as a member of the inter-agency humanitarian evaluation of the GHRP, as detailed below.

EVALUATING UNHCR’S ADAPTATION AND RESPONSE TO COVID-19: METAEVALUATION

Purpose: To provide robust and timely evidence on how effectively UNHCR is adapting to COVID-19 and addressing the emerging/expanding needs of Persons of Concern (POC).

Content & Scope: Global scope, with a focus on the effectiveness of UNHCR’s adaptations to COVID-19 with respect to the organization’s ability to address the new/expanded needs of POC. The meta-evaluation will include a focus on the coherence and effectiveness of UNHCR’s collaboration and coordination with partners (including other UN agencies), governments and civil society organizations in responding to COVID-19.

The analysis and recommendations will be framed as being future-focused and generate evidence that could be used to enhance the organization’s understanding of the effects of COVID-19 and government’s actions to mitigate COVID-19, and the agency’s effectiveness, coherence and relevance of the adaptations and responses to COVID-19.

Approach and Timing: The study will synthesize evidence on COVID-19 by building questions into ongoing and new UNHCR led evaluations in 2021, thus generating evidence without placing additional operational pressures on the organization and in recognition of the logistical challenges of travel and data collection during this period.

Evidence briefs will be produced during 2021, with an overall report due in December 2021.