UNHCR’s Approach to Age, Gender and Diversity

Introduction

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) safeguards the rights and well-being of people who have been forced to flee, including refugees, asylum-seekers, internally displaced persons, returnees, stateless persons and those at risk of statelessness. UNHCR recognises that each person of concern has differing capacities and priorities and faces different protection risks.

These protection risks may be heightened as a result of specific age, gender and diversity characteristics, and the intersection between those characteristics.

To help alleviate these risks and ensure assistance and services are accessible to all persons of concern and appropriately respond to each person’s priorities and needs, it is critical to understand first their respective experiences and perspectives. This should be done by consulting with persons of concern regularly and engaging them in decision-making that affects their lives, and leverages their diverse capacities to lead positive change in their communities.

To achieve this, UNHCR engages persons of concern through an age, gender and diversity (AGD) approach. The AGD approach recognises individuals as unique in their needs, capacities and priorities, promotes opportunities to participate in decisions, and ensures access to rights for all without discrimination based on their age, gender, disability, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, and other characteristics that shape their identities.

For many years, UNHCR field teams have used participatory methodologies to promote the role of women, men, girls, and boys of all ages and backgrounds as agents of change in their families and communities. UNHCR issued key policies and tools such as the 2006 Tool for Participatory Assessment in Operations, the 2008 Manual on a Community-Based Approach in UNHCR Operations, and the 2011 Age, Gender and Diversity Policy. UNHCR also organized global consultations with women and youth, to better incorporate their views into the development of policies and tools.

Applying an AGD approach requires that we consider how age and gender intersect with other characteristics (e.g. disability, sexual orientation and/or gender identity, religion, ethnicity, income level, education) and how such intersections may lend to more complex protection risks. It is essential that programmes and initiatives systematically engage a diverse range of persons of concern and address the specific needs of those who are disadvantaged, recognizing – for example – that a LGBTI woman or girl, a child with disability, an older woman, a marginalized or indigenous person with disability, etc. will have a vastly different experience from others and, thus, will face distinct risks and may have additional needs that require specific attention.

For example in Costa Rica, although children in most displacement contexts were found to experience limited access to education and early pregnancy, these risks were amplified for indigenous and LGBTI children. As this example illustrates, it is essential to identify and examine critically the challenges faced by persons of concern and, then, to look deeper to identify when these challenges may be elevated as a result of one or more coinciding risk factors.