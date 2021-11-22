UNHCR Regional Update - Southern Africa Operational Update (1 - 31 October 2021)

Highlights

Statelessness: High-level engagement continued in the region to strengthen the prevention of statelessness.

Human rights of persons of concern: Memorandum of Understanding signed with South African Human Rights Commission.

COVID-19: Vaccination rollout continued for persons of concern, as outreach was conducted to address vaccine hesitancy.

During the month of October:

2,739 people reached through door-to-door hygiene promotion in Republic of the Congo

804 callers assisted through the UNHCR Helpline in South Africa

429 IDPs reached with household kits in Niassa Province, Mozambique

1,159 refugees in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) supported to repatriate

553 refugees received multi-purpose cash assistance in Zambia

117 households in Angola received support for shelter construction and installation