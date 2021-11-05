UNHCR Regional Update - Southern Africa Operational Update (1 - 30 September 2021)

Highlights

Voluntary repatriation: UNHCR facilitated returns for Burundian,

Central African, Congolese and Rwandan refugees.

Refugee inclusion: World Bank social safety nets project launched in the Republic of the Congo, with technical support from UNHCR.

COVID-19: Vaccination rollout across the region, with persons of concern included in vaccination plans and receiving doses.

During the month of September:

8,122 people accessed outpatient care in Zambia in facilities supported by UNHCR

1,449 refugees repatriated from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)

2,746 IDPs reached with food and household items in Cabo Delgado, Mozambique

278 refugee families received shelter assistance in Republic of the Congo

2,650 unique visits to UNHCR South Africa’s new ‘Help’ website

200 smallholder farmers trained on basic marketing skills in Angola