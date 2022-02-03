UNHCR Regional Update: Mixed movements in West and Central Africa 2021 (January 2022)

This update provides a brief overview of regional trends and programming by UNHCR and partners in 2021 in relation to mixed movements.

Mixed movements (or mixed flows) refer to situations in which individuals are moving together, in a regular or irregular manner, using the same routes and means of transportation, but for different reasons.

Monitoring of mixed movements

To inform programming by collecting data on the profiles of persons on the move and strengthen access to protection services en route through referrals, UNHCR, together with partners, monitored mixed movements along key routes, relying on a network of local monitors.

BURKINA FASO

In the context of a partnership between the International Committee for Emergency Aid and Development (Comité International pour l'Aide d'Urgence et le Développement,

CIAUD) and UNHCR, 6,362 persons on the move were detected and profiled between June and December 2021 along key routes across five regions in Burkina Faso (Cascades,

Centre, Est, Haut Bassins and Sahel). 20% of these individuals were identified as unaccompanied children, 15% as asylum-seekers, mainly from Mali (80%) and Niger (16%), and 9% as internally displaced persons (IDPs) in cross-border movements. A total of 1,483 individuals were referred to the relevant protection services.

CHAD

In 2021, 14,108 people on the move were detected and interviewed along key routes in Chad in the framework of a partnership between the National Red Cross Society and UNHCR. Within these flows, 1,496 persons were found to move for reasons linked to international protection (10,6%), 538 were refugees (3,8%) and 958 were asylumseekers (6,8%).

MALI

Between February and July 2021, 5,791 persons on the move were identified and profiled in Mali, mainly in the regions of Gao,

Mopti and Timbuktu, under a partnership between CIAUD and UNHCR. Monitors received accounts of violence en route, perpetrated either by non-State armed groups or by border authorities.

NIGER

In the context of a partnership between CIAUD and UNHCR, 1,335 asylumseekers and 327 refugees on the move were identified in border areas in Niamey between February and July 2021.