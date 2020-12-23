UNHCR Regional Bureau for Europe - Europe situations: Data and trends: Arrivals and displaced populations (November 2020)

ARRIVALS TO EUROPE

In total, 16,028 people arrived to Europe through Mediterranean and Canary Islands routes in November 2020, representing an increase of 14% compared to November 2019. Most arrivals to Europe in November via sea routes were to the Canary Islands, where almost 8,000 people arrived from West and North Africa, almost three times the number that arrived there in the whole of 2019. However, the total number of arrivals to Europe since the beginning of the year remains lower compared with the same period last year (22% decrease).

In November, arrivals to the Canary Islands represented 81% of arrivals to Spain. Since the beginning of the year, 52% of total arrivals in Spain were on the Canary Islands. As of the end of November, Spain had received the highest number of arrivals in Europe in 2020, some 37,300 by land and sea, slightly more than Italy, which received some 32,600 in the same period. In November, 78 people are believed to have died or gone missing along the route to the Canary Islands.

Some 5,360 refugees and migrants arrived in Italy by sea in November, including over 4,900 in the first half of the month. Sea arrivals decreased dramatically in the second half of the month, mainly due to poor weather conditions, in line with seasonal trends in previous years. Arrivals to Italy increased by 54% this month compared to October and were more than four times the number of arrivals in November 2019. Arrivals in November came primarily from Libya (56%), Turkey (9%) and Tunisia (3%). During the first half of the month, four shipwrecks occurred and over 100 persons were reported dead or missing at sea following departure from Libya.

Just 823 refugees and migrants arrived in Greece in November, the majority by the land route and only some 200 by sea. Sea arrivals in November almost doubled compared to the previous month (125) but decreased by 90% compared to November 2019 (8,312). The Turkish Coast Guard reported rescuing or intercepting almost 1,200 people in November, some of whom were allegedly pushed back from Greece.