UNHCR Regional Bureau for Europe - Europe situations: Data and trends: Arrivals and displaced populations (October 2020)

ARRIVALS TO EUROPE

Most arrivals to Europe in October via sea routes were to the Canary Islands, where over 5,300 people arrived from West Africa and North Africa, almost double the number that arrived there in the whole of 2019. Arrivals to the Canary Islands represent 42% of sea arrivals to Spain so far this year.

As of the end of October, Spain had received the highest number of arrivals to Europe in 2020, some 27,600 by land and sea, slightly more than Italy, which received some 27,200 in the same period. The latest available data continues to indicate that most arrivals to the Spanish mainland are from Algeria and Morocco, while most arriving this year by sea via the deadly Canary Islands route are from Mali, Morocco, Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea and Senegal. In October, some 94 people are believed to have died along the route to the Canary Islands, contributing to a cumulative total of 650 so far in 2020, making it the deadliest sea route to Europe this year, overtaking the Central Mediterranean route.

Just under 3,500 refugees and migrants arrived in Italy by sea in October, a 72% increase compared to last October, but a 21% decrease from last month. Arrivals in October came primarily from Tunisia (42%), Turkey (31%) and Libya (17%), with crossings also recorded from Greece, Algeria and Montenegro. As of the end of October, the primary nationalities arriving in Italy this year have been Tunisians (41%) and Bangladeshis (13%), followed by Pakistanis, Ivorians and Algerians (5% each).

Just over 1,000 refugees and migrants arrived in Greece in October, with the majority arriving by the land route and only 121 sea arrivals recorded. However, the Turkish Coast Guard reported rescuing or intercepting over 1,500 people in October, some of whom were allegedly pushed back from Greece.