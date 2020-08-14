UNHCR Regional Bureau for Europe - Europe situations: Data and trends: Arrivals and displaced populations (July 2020)

In July 2020, some 10,600 refugees and migrants arrived in Europe via the three Mediterranean routes, an increase of 173% compared to June, but a 4% reduction compared to July 2019.

In July out of all arrivals to Europe, some 67% were to Italy (7,065), predominantly Tunisian nationals crossing from Tunisia (60% of all arrivals to Italy in July) . In addition, just under 2,000 refugees and migrants arrived from Libya (28% of all arrivals to Italy) with many arriving in Lampedusa towards the end of the month, after being rescued by Italian authorities in Italian waters off the island.

A further 266 refugees and migrants arrived in Malta in July after rescues by the Armed Forces of Malta and a merchant vessel in the Maltese Search and Rescue Region. In July almost 1,100 persons were disembarked in Libya.

In July, arrivals to Spain more than doubled compared to June but were still 26% lower than in July 2019. Arrival numbers particularly increased towards the end of the month with people disembarking in Almeria, Murcia, and the Canary Islands.

Just under 600 people arrived by land and sea in Greece in July. It is a 29% increase compared to the arrivals in June, but a 90% decrease from the arrivals in July 2019. In July UNHCR continued to receive allegations of push-backs at Greece’s borders.