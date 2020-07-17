UNHCR Regional Bureau for Europe - Europe situations: Data and trends: Arrivals and displaced populations (June 2020)

MEDITERRANEAN

Some 3,800 people were estimated to have arrived in Europe via the Mediterranean routes in June 2020, primarily to Italy (49%) and Spain (29%). Overall, arrivals increased by 14% compared to May, but were less than half of those of June 2019 (8,990).

Amongst the arrivals in Italy, some 45% had departed from Tunisia, 35% from Libya, and 12% from Turkey. These are the first arrivals to Italy from Turkey recorded this year. Most of those who crossed from Tunisia in June were Tunisian nationals. At least 61 people, most of whom were nationals of West African countries, drowned when their boat capsized off Tunisia, after departing from the city of Sfax around 6 June .

In Malta, over 400 people disembarked after being kept on cruise vessels off the Maltese coast for quarantine and while relocation commitments were sought. Some had waited 39 days since their rescue before being disembarked.

Some 1,100 people arrived in Spain in June, with the vast majority (94%) through sea routes. Of all the sea arrivals, 22% reached the Canary Islands.

The number of arrivals to Greece by sea remained low (some 400 people in June 2020 compared to 4,060 in June 2019). Following several reports of alleged push-backs at land and sea borders with Turkey, UNHCR called on Greek authorities to investigate these allegations.

SOUTH EASTERN EUROPE

In June, despite a growing number of COVID-19 cases in in the subregion, arrivals in South Eastern Europe increased by 137% compared to May, with some 5,522 persons estimated to have entered, mainly from North Macedonia and Serbia (1,722 and 2,108 persons respectively). In total, an estimated 21,500 people arrived in South-Eastern Europe between 1 January and 30 June 2020.

In June, 233 new asylum applications were registered across all countries in the subregion, almost 6 times more than in May 2020.

From 1 January to 30 June 2020, 3,651 persons lodged an asylum application in the subregion, a 21% decrease compared to the same period in 2019. Among the new applicants from January to June 2020, Syrians were the largest nationality applying for asylum (34%), followed by Moroccans (17%) and Iraqis (14%).