UNHCR Regional bureau for Europe - Europe situations: Data and trends: Arrivals and displaced populations (May 2020)

MEDITERRANEAN

In May, arrivals in Europe via the three Mediterranean routes more than doubled compared to April with some 3,300 people entering, primarily via sea routes. The largest number of people arriving in May did so via the Central Mediterranean route to Italy and Malta, with those crossing to Italy mostly departing from Tunisia and Libya.

Some 1,700 refugees and migrants arrived by sea in Italy in May, including 180 people who were rescued by NGOs in April but temporarily held offshore in quarantine, as per COVID-19 preventive measures. Some 49% of those arriving in May had departed from Tunisia, of whom most were Tunisians, while 48% departed from Libya. Most of those who arrived in Italy from Libya in May either managed to reach Lampedusa or Linosa on their own or were rescued by Italian authorities once in Italian waters near Lampedusa.

Some 1,300 refugees and migrants arrived in Spain in May, more than double than in April, but a similar number to March. Approximately 500 people each crossed the sea to the Spanish mainland as well as the Canary Islands. So far this year, some 2,500 refugees and migrants have arrived by sea in the Canary Islands, compared to some 300 in the same period last year.

SOUTH EASTERN EUROPE

In May, following the progressive lifting of restrictions related to COVID-19, arrivals in South Eastern Europe increased by 145% compared to April with some 2,317 persons estimated to have entered, mainly from North Macedonia (2,000 persons). The overall occupancy rate in official reception and transit centres decreased from 86% in April to 75% in May, suggesting a resumption of onward movement. In total, an estimated 16,000 people arrived in South-Eastern Europe between 1 January and 31 May 2020.

In May, only 40 persons submitted an asylum application in the subregion, which represents an increase compared to the 16 in April 2020, however it is still the second lowest month by asylum applications registered since 2014. From 1 January to 31 May 2020, Afghans were the largest group applying for asylum (33%), followed by Pakistanis (23%) and Syrians (10%).