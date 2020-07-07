UNHCR Regional Bureau for Europe - Arrivals to Europe from Libya - May 2020

Overview

Since the start of 2020, some 8,600 refugees and migrants have departed from Libya by sea, according to UNHCR records of disembarkations.1 As of 31 May, 8,200 had been disembarked, with the vast majority in Libya (47%), followed by Italy (37%), Malta (15%) and Tunisia (1%). Arrivals from Libya to Italy and Malta comprised 68% of arrivals to Europe via the Central Mediterranean route between January and May this year, with the remainder of those using this route arriving from Tunisia, Algeria, Greece, or Albania. The number of people who departed from Libya was higher than in the same period last year, although it is worth recalling that departures increased from May to November 2019, including because of the effects of the ongoing conflict in Libya.

Overall, the number of departures from Libya has significantly decreased since early 2017. So far this year, 109 people are known to have died at sea after departing from Libya.2 UNHCR continues to call for greater search and rescue capacity in the central Mediterranean and advises against returns to Libya, which is not a safe place of disembarkation and in some cases may lead to a breach of the non-refoulement principle. Although search and rescue operations and interceptions at sea are distinct, non-refoulement obligations are engaged equally in both circumstances.