UNHCR Public Health Section: Surveillance for COVID-19

Effective response to an outbreak of COVID-19 requires detection in the very earliest stages of the outbreak when the number of cases is small, and the geographical extent of spread is limited. In order to achieve this, a sensitive surveillance system capable of detecting small scale, unusual events is necessary.

Objective

Early identification of index case or possible human-to-human transmission of COVID-19.

Approaches

Event-based surveillance systems - include a broad range of activities such as rumour surveillance, monitoring of media sources, informal community-based reporting networks, the immediate reporting of signal/trigger events by community or facility health care workers. This approach uses the community case definition (see below). Indicator-based reporting – using case definitions in outpatient and inpatient departments at health facilities.

UNHCR Health Information System