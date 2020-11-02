UNHCR Policy on the Prevention of, Risk Mitigation, and Response to Gender-based Violence

1. PURPOSE

Gender-based violence1 (GBV) is a serious human rights violation and major public health issue.2 GBV is underreported but known to happen in all contexts. Women and girls everywhere are disproportionately affected and are at heightened risk. Asylum-seekers, refugees, stateless persons, internally displaced persons, and returnees (collectively referred to as persons of concern (PoC) to UNHCR) are at-risk of GBV, irrespective of their age, gender or other diversity considerations.

This Policy consolidates the significant progress made by UNHCR and partners to prevent, mitigate, and respond to GBV. It further institutionalizes UNHCR’s work on GBV, which is a collective accountability across the organization and requires the commitment and support of all members of the workforce.

This Policy recognizes that women, girls, men or boys can be survivors of GBV. It highlights the imperative not only to respond to violence once it has occurred, but also, importantly, to prevent GBV by addressing its root causes and embedding gender equality in all aspects of our work. It also stresses the obligation to mitigate risk and to ‘Do No Harm.’ UNHCR’s ability to take concrete steps to achieve the broader goal of eradicating GBV relies on strong institutional and cross-functional leadership.

2. SCOPE

This Policy covers all UNHCR Operations4 and all PoC. It applies to all stages of the programme cycle, throughout the displacement continuum, in emergencies and protracted displacement settings, as well as in mixed flows and onward movements, and situations of statelessness. It also applies to activities relating to voluntary repatriation, resettlement and local integration, and other local solutions and complementary pathways for admission to third countries.

The Policy applies to the work of all members of UNHCR’s workforce5 at country, regional, and headquarters levels, across the full range of operational and advocacy presence in support of PoC to UNHCR. It covers offices that are operational as well as those whose primary focus is on advocacy.

Advocacy and effective partnership with governments and other actors are critical for the implementation of this Policy in all settings. UNHCR will advocate for and support the inclusion of PoC within national protection systems and programmes offering quality services in line with international standards. UNHCR will support governments to meet international standards and advocate with authorities where international standards are not met.

Compliance with this Policy is mandatory.