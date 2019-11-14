14 Nov 2019

UNHCR Policy on Age, Gender and Diversity

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 14 Nov 2019
Download PDF (2.49 MB)

1. PURPOSE

The purpose of this Policy is to reinforce UNHCR’s longstanding commitment to ensuring that people are at the centre of all that we do. This requires that we apply an age, gender, and diversity (AGD) approach to all aspects of our work. Through this Policy, we aim to ensure that persons of concern can enjoy their rights on an equal footing and participate meaningfully in the decisions that affect their lives, families, and communities.

This Policy consolidates and updates our existing commitments to a strong AGD orientation,
Accountability to Affected People (AAP), and commitments to women and girls. These commitments complement and build upon one another.

This Policy also advances UNHCR’s Strategic Directions 2017-2021, which emphasize “putting people first” and commit us to: (i) draw on the rich range of experiences, capacities, and aspirations of refugee, displaced, and stateless women, men, girls, and boys; and (ii) be accountable to the people we serve, listening and responding to their needs, perspectives, and priorities.

