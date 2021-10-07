UNHCR Middle East and North Africa Critical Funding Needs (1 October 2021)

INTRODUCTION

Despite the generosity of donors, UNHCR operations in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region continue to suffer from critical funding gaps that will further impoverish hundreds of thousands of people and reduce access to lifesaving assistance and basic services.

This document provides an overview of critical funding gaps in the region and the consequences for vulnerable populations if additional funds are not forthcoming. The UNHCR activities described in this report are part of comprehensive needs as presented in the Global Appeal, and represent needs which are critical and can be implemented by 2021 year-end (under the current circumstances).