UNHCR Mid-Year Trends 2021

CHAPTER 1 Introduction

For nine consecutive years, persecution, conflict, violence, human rights violations and events seriously disturbing public order have fuelled an increase in the number of forcibly displaced people worldwide, a figure that stood at 82.4 million at the end of 2020. This worrisome trend has continued well into 2021. Six months into the year, the number of refugees under UNHCR’s mandate had surpassed 20.8 million (an increase of 172,000), while the number of asylum-seekers had climbed to 4.4 million (an increase of 237,000). Although comparable figures for internal displacement are not yet available, based on the information at hand UNHCR estimates that global forced displacement likely exceeded 84 million by mid-2021.9

In the first half of 2021, many countries around the world slowly returned to some sense of normality after the tumultuous COVID-19-related events of the previous year. The transition by governments from attempting to contain the spread of COVID-19 to living with it was made possible primarily by the rollout of vaccination programmes. With “the global vaccination campaign representing the greatest moral test of our times”, as noted by UN Secretary-General António Guterres,10 it is encouraging that almost all countries have included refugees, asylum-seekers and others in need of international protection in their national COVID-19 vaccination plans.11 Nevertheless, a substantial vaccine equity gap exists between wealthier and low resource countries. For every 100 people in high-income countries, 133 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, while in low-income countries, only 4 doses per 100 people have been administered.12 Resources are therefore still needed for immunization-related activities and to ensure last mile vaccine delivery.

International protection and access to asylum continue to be life saving for many, and by mid-2021, asylum-seekers were able to access 117 countries, up from 108 at the start of the year and just 84 in mid2020.13 Most of the countries that remained closed in mid-2021 had at least introduced some adaptive elements, albeit to varying degrees, rather than keep their asylum systems completely closed. However, health-related border and travel restrictions remained in effect in many locations, as States experienced their second or third waves of COVID-19 and continued to limit access to asylum.

Consequently, there were 555,400 new individual asylum applications in the first half of 2021, a slight increase compared to the same period in the previous year, but still well below pre-pandemic levels in 2019. The number of new refugee arrivals recognized on a group basis dropped to 144,700, 20 per cent lower than the comparable period in 2020, also suggesting that restrictions related to COVID-19 are still having a large impact on access to asylum and access to territory.

Durable solutions for forcibly displaced populations remained in short supply due to unresolved and escalating conflicts in many countries of origin, as well as the continuing restrictions on movement in response to COVID-19 during the first six months of 2021. While the number of returnees did increase compared to the same period of 2020 (both refugees and internally displaced people - IDPs), it remained well below pre-COVID-19 levels during the same period of 2019. An estimated 936,000 IDPs were able to return to their places of habitual residence during the reporting period, compared to just 126,700 refugee returns. The number of refugees resettled to third countries, as reported by governments, dropped to just 16,300 in the first six months of 2021. Threequarters of them were assisted by UNHCR to depart.

The number of active conflicts reached a record high in 2020, more than at any time since 1945, despite the COVID-19 pandemic and calls from the UN for a global ceasefire.14 In early 2021, consistent with 2020, most armed conflicts remained internal in their essence. Yet many of these situations have become increasingly internationalized, with interventions from a growing number of regional and global powers.

More than 4.3 million new internal displacements were recorded in the first six months of 2021 in the 33 countries where UNHCR is engaged in situations of internal displacement.15 This is a sharp increase from the same period of the previous year and higher than pre-COVID-19 levels. Intensifying violence led to significant new displacements in Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Mozambique, Myanmar, South Sudan and countries in the Sahel region,16 among other locations.

Many people in countries facing increases in internal displacement in the first half of 2021 are struggling to feed their families.17 In these 18 countries, at least 1 in 9 inhabitants were already in crisis or worse (Phase 3 or above in the IPC acute food insecurity classification) at the end of 2020, with the food security forecast expected to deteriorate further by the end of 2021 in at least two-thirds of these countries. The most vulnerable in these societies, including internally displaced people, are often disproportionately affected. COVID-19 has exacerbated these existing food insecurities. Globally, it is estimated about 30 million more people may be facing hunger in 2030 than if the pandemic had not occurred, due primarily to greater inequality in access to food.18

This report provides a snapshot of displacement and solutions trends in the first half of 2021. The figures presented here were collected from governments and UNHCR offices around the world and supplemented, where needed, with data from non-governmental organizations. Unless otherwise specified, figures relate solely to events occurring up to 30 June 2021. The statistics included in this report should be considered provisional and subject to change.