UNHCR MENA Regional Cash Assistance Update Q3 (July-September 2021)

Key Highlights

3,667,752 unique individuals reached with all modalities of cash assistance from January to September 2021.

3,013,419 individuals reached with multi-purpose cash assistance between January - September 2021, including 383,835 individuals who received emergency cash assistance.

$233 million distributed via all modes of cash assistance from January - September 2021, out of which $121.5 million was to Syrians and $111.5 million to persons of other nationalities.