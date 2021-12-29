World + 16 more

UNHCR MENA Regional Cash Assistance Update Q3 (July-September 2021)

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Key Highlights

3,667,752 unique individuals reached with all modalities of cash assistance from January to September 2021.

3,013,419 individuals reached with multi-purpose cash assistance between January - September 2021, including 383,835 individuals who received emergency cash assistance.

$233 million distributed via all modes of cash assistance from January - September 2021, out of which $121.5 million was to Syrians and $111.5 million to persons of other nationalities.

Related Content