UNHCR MENA Regional Cash Assistance Update April-June 2021 (Q2)

Key Highlights

2,392,862 unique individuals reached with all modalities of cash assistance from January to June 2021.

2,039,070 unique individuals reached with multi-purpose cash assistance in January - June 2021, including 151,949 individuals who received emergency cash assistance.

USD 131,164,630 distributed via all modes of cash assistance from January - June 2021, out of which USD 70,094,437 was to Syrians and USD 61,070,173 to persons of other nationalities.

Background and operational highlights

During the second quarter of 2021, cash-based interventions (CBI) were implemented in 15 MENA operations as well as Turkey4, all of whom delivered multi-purpose cash assistance (MPCA) for basic needs and one-off emergency support. In addition, livelihood grants were delivered in Egypt, Mauritania, Morocco and Turkey, health grants in Jordan, education grants in Jordan, Lebanon, Mauritania, Morocco and Turkey, and shelter grants in Lebanon and Yemen, in addition to other sectoral support such as cash for youth, adolescents and GBV survivors in Turkey.

Additional support to address the economic impacts of COVID-19 continued throughout Q2 in nine countries (Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Mauritania, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Yemen), compared to 14 countries at the end of 2020, due in large part to the streamlining of the COVID-19 response into regular CBI activities.