UNHCR MENA Regional Cash Assistance Update for 2020 January to December 2020

This update covers 16 operations in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region where cash-based interventions (CBIs) are currently implemented as part of UNHCR's comprehensive response.

Key Highlights

3,365,583 individuals reached with all modalities of cash assistance from January to December 2020.

The majority, or equal to 2,574,982 unique individuals were reached with multi-purpose cash assistance (MPCA), and the remaining 790,601 unique individuals with other of types sectorial MPCA including grants towards Health, Education, etc.

1,422,531 unique individuals were reached with emergency cash assistance as part of the COVID-19 response since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, for a total of USD 85,793,342 million.

USD 315,860,038 million distributed via all modes of cash assistance from January to December 2020, out of which USD 200,167,051 million was to Syrians and USD 115,692,987 million to persons of other nationalities.