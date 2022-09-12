UNHCR, League of Arab States Organize a Workshop on “International Law of Asylum and Refugee Protection”

12 Sep 2022

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, in cooperation with the Social Affairs Sector, the Department of Refugees, Expatriates and Migration Affairs at the League of Arab States (LAS), organized a capacity-development workshop on “International Law of Asylum and Refugee Protection” for the staff of the General Secretariat of the League on 11- 12 September, 2022, at LAS headquarters in Cairo.

The training course was inaugurated by Minister Plenipotentiary Enas El-Fergany, Director of the Department of Refugees, Expatriates and Migration Affairs of LAS, and Ms. Hagir Musa, Senior Liaison with Government Officer at UNHCR.

The workshop aims to spread awareness and raise the level of knowledge about asylum issues and refugee protection from several aspects, and to exchange information and experiences between UNHCR and LAS, within the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two organizations with the aim of strengthening cooperation between them.

The workshop focuses on “International Law of Asylum and Refugee Protection,” where UNHCR is providing an expert explanation of its mandate, the concept of asylum in international law, international law for refugee protection, the registration process, emergency preparedness and response, and the obligations of States non-signatories to international conventions on refugees, as well as on the difference between asylum and migration. In addition, the coordination mechanism between UNHCR and its implementing partners, and UNHCR’s efforts in securing protection and providing humanitarian assistance to refugees were discussed.