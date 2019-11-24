UNHCR, League of Arab States launch the “Arab Strategy for the Protection of Refugee Children”

Cairo, 24 November - The League of Arab States, represented by the department of Women, Family and Children, and the UN Refugee Agency, UNHCR, are launching the “Arab Strategy for the Protection of Children in Asylum Context in the Arab Region” in Cairo on 25 November.

The strategy aims at establishing the basis of a safe environment for refugee children, that meets their needs through determining the best interests of the child, their access to educational opportunities, and their engagement with host communities and families to provide child protection from violence, abuse, neglect and exploitation, while protecting them from early marriage, child labor and recruitment by parties of the conflict.

“UNHCR and the League of Arab States have been working closely to strengthen the protection of refugees across the region. The strategy outlines the key priorities to be undertaken by the Arab Countries to protect refugee children,” said Mr. Karim Atassi, UNHCR Representative to the Arab Republic of Egypt and to the League of Arab States.

The Strategy comes in implementation of the decision of the Arab Social Affairs Ministerial Council in its 38th session, and the decision taken by the 4th Arab Economic and Social Development Summit (Beirut, January 2019) and is based on internationally established principles of protection for refugee children.

The launch will be attended by representations of country members, regional and international organizations concerned with childhood issues in the region, civil society organizations working in the field of the protection and promotion of the Arab child as well as experts and specialists in childhood issues.