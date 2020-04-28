UNHCR Interim Guidance on Shelter and Settlements Response to COVID 19

The purpose of this document is to guide UNHCR field operations in ensuring their planning and operational response considers critical actions to minimise the transmission risk of COVID 19 in populations of concern. It should be read in conjunction with WHO, IASC and UNHCR guidance and adapted to the operational context. The Global Shelter Cluster also has a dedicated page with resources from other agencies and field response plans for reference.

Density is a key factor for transmission pathways. Shelter and settlement interventions can help reduce this risk by increasing available shelter and housing options for those at risk and, working to reduce risk posed by high-density living conditions. While enforcing social distancing may not be practical in many contexts where UNHCR and our partners work, there are a variety of interventions that can help reduce transmission risk, support the most vulnerable, and enhance health and hygiene measures for those suspected of contracting COVID 19 to contain transmission.

Collective accommodation (transit centers, reception facilities, etc.) increase risk of exposure and must be a priority intervention through extension, decongestion, partitioning and overall reduction in density by any means possible. Individual family accommodation is always preferable over collective accommodation.

KEY (EMERGENCY) ACTIONS FOR SHELTER AND SETTLEMENTS RESPONSE