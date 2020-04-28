World
UNHCR Interim Guidance on Shelter and Settlements Response to COVID 19
Attachments
The purpose of this document is to guide UNHCR field operations in ensuring their planning and operational response considers critical actions to minimise the transmission risk of COVID 19 in populations of concern. It should be read in conjunction with WHO, IASC and UNHCR guidance and adapted to the operational context. The Global Shelter Cluster also has a dedicated page with resources from other agencies and field response plans for reference.
Density is a key factor for transmission pathways. Shelter and settlement interventions can help reduce this risk by increasing available shelter and housing options for those at risk and, working to reduce risk posed by high-density living conditions. While enforcing social distancing may not be practical in many contexts where UNHCR and our partners work, there are a variety of interventions that can help reduce transmission risk, support the most vulnerable, and enhance health and hygiene measures for those suspected of contracting COVID 19 to contain transmission.
Collective accommodation (transit centers, reception facilities, etc.) increase risk of exposure and must be a priority intervention through extension, decongestion, partitioning and overall reduction in density by any means possible. Individual family accommodation is always preferable over collective accommodation.
KEY (EMERGENCY) ACTIONS FOR SHELTER AND SETTLEMENTS RESPONSE
Plan and agree multi-sectoral approaches with all stakeholders for shared understanding and action. Ensure women, girls and other AGD groups are consulted on response plans and interventions, to mitigate increased risk of SGBV. Consultation methods would need to be adapted to current situation and therefore aligned with public health measures (online, phone consultations).
Communicate critical risk and information in accessible forms and languages, to all communities in a shelter, settlement and distribution context, and based on community feedback, craft messages to counter misinformation that may put people at unnecessary risk and stigmatization
Limit human-to-human transmission, including reducing secondary infections among close contacts and healthcare and humanitarian workers, and persons of concern.
Introduce risk reduction measures during emergency shelter and NFI distributions, e.g. reduce crowding, ensure social distancing and promote hand sanitizing.
Consider options for housing high-risk community members in transmission-shielded arrangements, at three levels: household-level shielding, street or extended family-level shielding and neighborhood or sector-level isolation.
Support the provision of infrastructure and shelter construction, extensions or retro fitting to allow isolation of identified cases in consultation with health colleagues and refer to Key Considerations for Selecting Health Infrastructure for the Response to COVID 19
Support site assessments for high risk groups amongst our POC e.g. older persons, persons with underlying conditions such as TB, HIV, NCD’s, pregnant women and girls etc – work with health colleagues to understand specific local vulnerabilities for a targeted shelter approach.
Support site assessments to access availability of suitable land to reduce density and for additional space for quarantine zones and additional health facilities – protection, including AGD considerations must be considered before planning isolation zones.
Refer cases with possible COVID-19 symptoms identified during the implementation of activities to the relevant health officer or health authorities.