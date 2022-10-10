UNHCR Grant agreements with organizations led by displaced and stateless people - Briefing Note

New grant agreements to break barriers

It is often difficult for grassroots organizations at the community level to get financial support. To address this gap, UNHCR introduced at the beginning of 2022 new grant agreements that allow our operations around the world to engage organizations led by displaced and stateless people and their hosts as our partners.

In line with our Grand Bargain commitments, these new grants (called grant agreements with POC-led organizations) create a simple mechanism to provide financial support to these organizations that will allow them to realize their projects and build their capacity.

Each organization can receive up to USD 4,000 per grant/project and up to USD 12,000 in total funding per year. The threshold may be raised in the future. Our operations will decide on an annual basis how many grants to disburse based on their needs and budget.