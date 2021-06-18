UNHCR Global Report 2020

The Global Report presents the work carried out by UNHCR in 2020 to protect and improve the lives of tens of millions of people—refugees, returnees, internally displaced people, stateless persons, and others of concern. It highlights the achievements and problems faced by UNHCR and its partners as it dealt with the unprecedented challenge of COVID-19 and still managed to respond to multiple crises and ever-growing displacement and humanitarian needs. The Global Report is complemented by the Global Trends, which sets out comprehensive data on forcibly displaced population.