UNHCR Global COVID-19 Emergency Response, 9 April 2020

UNHCR COVID-19 Preparedness and Response

Highlights

■ Nearly all countries have COVID-19 cases, including cases among persons of concern (PoC) to UNHCR.

■ UNHCR, OHCHR, IOM, and WHO published a joint press release advocating for the protection of the rights and health of refugees, migrants and stateless persons in COVID-19 response, calling for inclusive responses and the immediate release of detained refugees and migrants who are held without sufficient legal basis.

■ The UNHCR High Commissioner issued key protection messages on 31 March 2020 in which he advocated, inter alia, for access to asylum while also protecting public health, continued reception of asylum seekers and the processing of asylum claims and inclusion of refugees, internally displaced persons (IDPs), and other marginalized groups in public health.

Global Overview

Before the spread of COVID-19, UNHCR was already safeguarding the rights and well-being of millions of people who have been forced to flee, who now all the more need protection and assistance. UNHCR is at the forefront to lead efforts to deliver life-saving support to PoC, including water, medical care and hygiene materials and support to Ministries of Health (MoH). UNHCR’s COVID19 planning and response works across different population groups with specific interventions tailored to refugees, IDPs, returnees and stateless people. In order to safeguard the fundamental human rights of people forced to flee, UNHCR advocates for the management of border restrictions in a manner which respects international human rights and refugee protection standards, including the principle of non-refoulement. To allow continued access to asylum, UNHCR proposes screening arrangements, together with testing, quarantine and other measures. UNHCR continues to pursue its engagement and advocacy with Governments to ensure the inclusion of PoC in national COVID-19 response plans.

UNHCR Response Progress to date and Impact

■ Considerable precautions and measures have already been adopted to improve hygiene conditions, strengthen health care and provide remote assistance in camps and camp-like settings but also urban areas.

■ Confinement, loss of income, isolation, and increased psychosocial needs have led to a spike in sexual and domestic violence. To ensure protection for women, girls and particularly vulnerable persons, UNHCR has intensified the use of innovative and remote Community-Based Protection (CBP) tools in order to strengthen child protection, address SGBV, as well as enabling mental health and psychosocial support.

■ UNHCR continues to exercise coordination leadership of the Protection, Shelter and Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) Clusters in IDP operations, in accordance with its IASC commitments, and has advised Humanitarian Coordinators/Resident Coordinators and Humanitarian country teams in COVID-19 response planning and implementation.

Gaps and Challenges

■ Border closures lacking exceptions for asylum-seekers, and movement restrictions continue to limit access to territory and asylum procedures, including reception, registration and refugee status determinations (RSD).

■ Curfews and movement restrictions introduced at country level lead to restricted access to livelihoods, with serious consequences for many socio-economically vulnerable persons. Equally they lead to protection concerns.

■ UNHCR is very concerned about the protection and health of PoCs in regions where there are ongoing conflicts and intensified activities by armed groups.

■ National response plans currently under development do not always take into account the specific protection risks, access to health care, and socio-economic vulnerabilities faced by refugees and the internally displaced.