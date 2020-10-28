UNHCR Global COVID-19 Emergency Response, 28 October 2020

Highlights

On 15 October, the Inter-Agency Standing Committee extended the system-wide COVID-tailored IASC Scale-Up activation for three months until 17 January 2021. This three-month extension reflects the continued need for joined-up efforts to sustain both ongoing humanitarian operations and to meet growing needs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the start of the pandemic, USD 108.5 million worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) and medical items has been procured globally for the COVID-19 response and over 150 shipments have been organized to deliver these critical goods to field operations.

After a seven-month suspension due to COVID-19, UNHCR's life-saving flights from Libya resumed. A group of 153 vulnerable refugees and asylum seekers have been evacuated from Libya to the Emergency Transit Mechanism (ETM) in Niger.