UNHCR Global COVID-19 Emergency Response, 28 October 2020
On 15 October, the Inter-Agency Standing Committee extended the system-wide COVID-tailored IASC Scale-Up activation for three months until 17 January 2021. This three-month extension reflects the continued need for joined-up efforts to sustain both ongoing humanitarian operations and to meet growing needs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since the start of the pandemic, USD 108.5 million worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) and medical items has been procured globally for the COVID-19 response and over 150 shipments have been organized to deliver these critical goods to field operations.
After a seven-month suspension due to COVID-19, UNHCR's life-saving flights from Libya resumed. A group of 153 vulnerable refugees and asylum seekers have been evacuated from Libya to the Emergency Transit Mechanism (ETM) in Niger.
As Afghanistan grapples with mounting insecurity, in addition to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, UNHCR has called for protection and support for tens of thousands of civilians displaced by recent escalation of violence in Afghanistan’s southern Helmand Province.