UNHCR Global COVID-19 Emergency Response, 28 July 2020

UNHCR COVID-19 Preparedness and Response

Highlights

Approximately 22.6 million persons are receiving or have received COVID-19 assistance under UNHCR’s COVID-19 response. This includes almost 997,000 individuals who received COVID19 specific cash assistance.

On 17 July, the second update of the Global Humanitarian Response Plan (GHRP) for COVID19 was launched. UNHCR budgetary requirements were not increased and remained at USD 745 million covering the global response for refugees, internally displaced people and stateless.

A tripartite agreement between the African Development Bank (AfDB), UNHCR and the G5 Sahel was signed on 23 July that provides a critical USD 20 million in funding to COVID-19 response across the five countries of the Sahel region to support COVID-19 awareness campaigns, strengthen health infrastructure, epidemiological surveillance and case management. It will also allow procurement of essential medical supplies and equipment for the prevention, control and treatment of COVID-19 patients.