UNHCR Global COVID-19 Emergency Response, 28 August 2020

UNHCR COVID-19 Preparedness and Response

Highlights

In countries receiving funds for the Global Humanitarian Response Plan on COVID-19 (GHRP), some 6.7 million people have accessed protection services, over 3.2 million refugees have gained access to health services and over 500,000 refugees have been included in national social protection schemes.

Many countries are maintaining national education programmes, including for refugee and internally displaced children, via radio, online, and television. Due to mandatory school closures, more than 1,6 million refugee children and youth are out of school. 782,790 children and youth in 29 countries are supported with distance/home-based learning.

The High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, visited Beirut to support and listen to the plight of all those affected by the devastating blast. Beyond the immediate and longer-term impact of the tragic explosion of 4 August, UNHCR is concerned about the combined effect of a severe economic crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. These three factors together are harming the most vulnerable and poorest parts of the population throughout the country.