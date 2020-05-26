UNHCR Global COVID-19 Emergency Response, 26 May 2020

Highlights

■ As of 25 May, the number of reported COVID-19 cases has risen to over 5.3 million worldwide, with over 340,000 deaths. The spread of COVID-19 is increasing rapidly in Africa, with the majority of countries experiencing community transmission.

■ With last week’s deliveries to DRC and South Sudan, UNHCR completed provision of the first batch of 1.5 million masks to priority country operations.

■ On 20 May, UNHCR and the World Health Organization (WHO) signed a new agreement to strengthen and advance public health services for the millions of forcibly displaced people around the world.

■ The Secretary-General issued his report on Protection of civilians in armed conflict, which underlines the need for continued respect of international humanitarian law, international human rights law and international refugee law by all parties and actors to ensure effective protection for conflict-affected populations and an effective response to the pandemic