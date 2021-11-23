UNHCR Global COVID-19 Emergency Response, 22 November 2021

Highlights

In the beginning of November, UNHCR, IOM and WHO launched an open letter to the G20 leaders asking them to ensure access to vaccines for refugees and migrants and to support low- and middle- income countries to combat COVID-19;

An interactive report recently released by UNHCR highlights the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Venezuelan refugees and migrants facing homelessness and eviction as a result of lockdowns and the worsening socio-economic situation and loss of livelihood opportunities;