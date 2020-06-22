UNHCR Global COVID-19 Emergency Response, 22 June 2020

UNHCR COVID-19 Preparedness and Response

Highlights

■ While the Americas and South Asia now account for almost 50 per cent of all COVID-19 cases globally, the WHO warns that the pandemic is also accelerating in Africa and the Middle East.

■ UNHCR’s Global Trends for 2019 reports that forced displacement now affects more than one per cent of humanity – 1 in every 97 people – and fewer and fewer are able to return home.

COVID-19 exacerbates their situation even more, as it has an unprecedented global social and economic impact and is also affecting asylum systems. Under the theme ‘Everyone can make a difference, Every Action Counts’, UNHCR marked World Refugee Day on 20 June 2020.

■ In Latin America which accounts for nearly half of the deaths and cases worldwide, the combination of the hurricane season in the north of Central America and COVID-19 is exacerbating humanitarian needs. To combat these emergencies, UNHCR in El Salvador, together with the joint response team provided aid to 1,150 communities and information to 1.2 million people, while in Guatemala, UNHCR delivered bulk beds and mattresses to shelters.

■ In the DRC, interactive radio programmes were broadcast on prevention measures as well as peaceful coexistence issues related to COVID-19, reaching nearly 1.5 million listeners