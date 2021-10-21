UNHCR Global COVID-19 Emergency Response, 20 October 2021

UNHCR’s mid-year results for COVID-19 multisectoral monitoring show that six months into the year, UNHCR has either reached or exceeded the half-year milestone for the 2021 targets. This includes the provision of essential healthcare services to over 4.2 million forcibly displaced and stateless persons; 11.3 million people who have accessed protection services; and almost 900,000 children and youth that have been supported with connected or home-based learning.