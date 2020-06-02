UNHCR Global COVID-19 Emergency Response, 2 June 2020

Highlights

■ Brazil and Russia are emerging as new epicenters of the pandemic, with a daily infection rate second only to that of the United States. Hotspots are also emerging in Africa.

■ The number of COVID-19 cases in Bangladesh has more than doubled over the past two weeks to over 35,000. There are now 25 confirmed cases among refugees in Kutupalong camp. To respond, UNHCR opened two isolation and treatment facilities last week with a total of 200 beds. The total capacity provided by humanitarian actors will reach 1,100 beds by mid-June.

■ With Latin America emerging as a new epicenter, Venezuelan refugees and migrants are in need of additional support. On 26 May, the International Donors Conference in Solidarity with Venezuelan Refugees and Migrants raised some USD 2.79 billion for host states and organisations helping the Venezuelans.

■ As the pandemic situation evolves and based on host governments recommendations, UNHCR’s offices are at different stages of planning and implementation of teleworking and return to office for personnel. In Europe, for example, 12 offices shifted from fully to partial teleworking over the past week, while 12 continue teleworking. In MENA, operations in Lebanon, Tunisia, Algeria, Jordan Israel and Turkey have adopted a gradual, phased approach to office return as of the last week of May or first week of June.