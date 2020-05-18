UNHCR Global COVID-19 Emergency Response, 18 May 2020

Highlights

To date, UNHCR procured and delivered more than 6.4 million face masks, 850,000 gowns, 3,600 oxygen concentrators, 640 ventilators, over 1,650 housing units and 50 hospital tents to field operations. In addition, six tonnes of personal protection equipment (PPE) and medical supplies have been airlifted and USD 30 million in COVID-19 related cash assistance has been distributed in 65 countries.

More than 33,000 families in Americas have been assisted with emergency cash transfers since March.

With a revised COVID-19 emergency appeal, UNHCR is seeking USD 745 million as it races to prepare for and mitigate any outbreaks of COVID-19 among refugees and other displaced populations around the globe.

In a press release, UNHCR warned that stateless people risk being left behind in COVID-19 response and issued a list of policy recommendations and best practices to ensure the protection and inclusion of stateless people in the public health response.

Echoing the UN-wide call for action, UNHCR continues to appeal for urgent support to ensure the availability and continuation of mental health and psychosocial services for refugees and those displaced. These services must be considered “essential” services and form part of national responses to COVID-19.

Global Overview

There have been no major COVID-19 outbreaks among refugees and internally displaced people to date. The first confirmed refugee case in a camp in Bangladesh has renewed attention to the need for accelerated preparations in camps. Considering that 80% of the world’s refugee population and nearly all the world’s internally displaced people are hosted in low to middle-income countries, many of which have weaker health, water and sanitation, as well as social protection systems, the pandemic may have a severe effect on vulnerable populations, especially in those countries weakened by conflict and political instability. In South Sudan alone, there was a 250% increase in newly confirmed COVID-19 cases among the general population within a week, increasing the total number to 174 confirmed cases. UNHCR and its partners are moving against time to prevent, prepare and mitigate any outbreak in camps or settlements. As many host communities benefit from the health services provided in refugee camps, supporting these services is in the best interests of both refugees and hosts. The protection of people is central to UNHCR’s response.

In addition to the health impacts, there is growing evidence of deep and hard-hitting economic impact of the crisis on refugees and internally displaced people. Across the Middle East and Africa, hundreds of thousands of refugees have asked for urgent financial assistance to cover their daily essential needs since lockdowns and other public health measures came into force in many countries. In Lebanon, which was facing an economic downturn even before the pandemic, over half of the refugees surveyed by UNHCR in late April reported having lost livelihoods such as daily labour. Among the refugees consulted, 70 per cent reported that they had to skip meals. The impact on refugee women is profound, with almost all who were working saying they had seen their income source disrupted. In addition, the loss of daily wages and livelihoods can result in psycho-social hardship. In Jordan, partners have reported a significant rise in mental health and psycho-social consultations since March. Groups at a particular risk of poverty and exploitation include female heads of households, unaccompanied and separated children, older people and LGBTI people. Their situation can be improved through a range of different measures, including emergency assistance, notably emergency cash grants.