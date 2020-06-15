UNHCR Global COVID-19 Emergency Response, 15 June 2020

UNHCR COVID-19 Preparedness and Response

Highlights

Latin America continues to be the new epicenter of the epidemic with a rapid increase in cases. Reports suggest that COVID-19 has not yet peaked in a number of countries in the Americas.

Although there have been no major outbreaks in refugee or internally displaced camps so far, the confirmed number of refugees and internally displaced persons affected by COVID-19 is slowly but steadily increasing in several regions. However, the total number of confirmed cases of persons of concern to UNHCR is still relatively low.

UNHCR has embarked in new cash-based interventions in 40 countries and scaled up its existing cash assistance in 25 operations. Cash assistance helps to bridge the gap between the initial socio-economic impact of the pandemic and the time it takes to install national and international safety nets.