World + 42 more

UNHCR Global COVID-19 Emergency Response, 15 June 2020

Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

UNHCR COVID-19 Preparedness and Response

Highlights

  • Latin America continues to be the new epicenter of the epidemic with a rapid increase in cases. Reports suggest that COVID-19 has not yet peaked in a number of countries in the Americas.

  • Although there have been no major outbreaks in refugee or internally displaced camps so far, the confirmed number of refugees and internally displaced persons affected by COVID-19 is slowly but steadily increasing in several regions. However, the total number of confirmed cases of persons of concern to UNHCR is still relatively low.

  • UNHCR has embarked in new cash-based interventions in 40 countries and scaled up its existing cash assistance in 25 operations. Cash assistance helps to bridge the gap between the initial socio-economic impact of the pandemic and the time it takes to install national and international safety nets.

  • UNHCR is active around the world to provide mental health and psychosocial support during COVID-19. In Bangladesh, UNHCR has trained 43 national psychologists by using inter-agency guidance. The psychologists subsequently trained over 500 community psychosocial volunteers, para counsellors and community health workers in the promotion of healthy coping and maintaining psychosocial wellbeing.

Related Content