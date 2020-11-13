World + 14 more
UNHCR Global COVID-19 Emergency Response, 13 November 2020
Attachments
Highlights
- As countries all over the world battle a second wave of the pandemic, UNHCR is highlighting with a new data visualization tool how acutely vulnerable forcibly displaced populations must contend with extreme overcrowding and limited access to basics such as soap and water.
- During the opening of a virtual session of UNHCR’s annual High Commissioner’s Dialogue on Protection challenges, UNHCR’s Assistant High Commissioner for Protection, Gillian Triggs, underlined the importance of inclusion for the protection of refugees and their hosts in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- UNHCR has exceeded its original target of the Global Humanitarian Response Plan (GHRP) of 5.4 million persons reached with essential health services, having now reached 5.9 million people. It has also exceeded its target of 710,000 women and girls accessing sexual and reproductive services, with some 815,000 women and girls accessing sexual and reproductive services, which includes the clinical management of rape.
- Since the beginning of the pandemic, almost 727,000 individuals in households most vulnerable to/affected by COVID-19 in 44 countries received livelihood support. Some 4.7 million persons benefited from UNHCR’s cash assistance.