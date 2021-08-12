World + 17 more
UNHCR Global COVID-19 Emergency Response, 12 August 2021
Attachments
UNHCR COVID-19 Response
Highlights
Increased gender-based violence has been reported in numerous countries throughout the pandemic. In internal displacement situations, 29 humanitarian coordination platforms monitored by UNHCR reported a moderate to extreme risk in May, with 76 per cent describing the risk as severe or extreme.
In a joint statement, UNHCR, UNICEF, UNWOMEN, and WHO along with a number of NGOs and private sector leaders, have called for Six actions to End Violence Against Children, which has increased during COVID-19. Due to the pandemic, violence prevention and response services have been disrupted for 1.8 billion children in more than 100 countries.
Good progress with regard to vaccination of refugees was recorded in West and Central Africa. As of 9 August, almost 19,000 refugees in the region had been fully vaccinated, up from only 3,000 in June.