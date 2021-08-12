UNHCR Global COVID-19 Emergency Response, 12 August 2021

UNHCR COVID-19 Response

Highlights

Increased gender-based violence has been reported in numerous countries throughout the pandemic. In internal displacement situations, 29 humanitarian coordination platforms monitored by UNHCR reported a moderate to extreme risk in May, with 76 per cent describing the risk as severe or extreme.

In a joint statement, UNHCR, UNICEF, UNWOMEN, and WHO along with a number of NGOs and private sector leaders, have called for Six actions to End Violence Against Children, which has increased during COVID-19. Due to the pandemic, violence prevention and response services have been disrupted for 1.8 billion children in more than 100 countries.