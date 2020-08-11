UNHCR Global COVID-19 Emergency Response, 11 August 2020

UNHCR COVID-19 Preparedness and Response

Highlights

After the deadly and devastating blast in Beirut on 4 August, UNHCR rushes to support the government-led response. The list of more than 200 fatalities also includes at least 34 reported refugee victims so far. The massive explosion adds to the already severe economic crisis that had pushed many Lebanese and refugees deeper into poverty, further aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press release, UNHCR has called upon states to urgently release refugees and asylum- seekers who are being unlawful and arbitrarily held in detention, asking that states act in accordance with international law and that amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, vulnerable refugees are not placed at heightened and unnecessary risk.