UNHCR Global COVID-19 Emergency Response, 09 April 2021
UNHCR COVID-19 Preparedness and Response
Highlights
Nearly all countries have COVID-19 cases, including cases among persons of concern (PoC) to UNHCR.
UNHCR, OHCHR, IOM, and WHO published a joint press release advocating for the protection of the rights and health of refugees, migrants and stateless persons in COVID-19 response, calling for inclusive responses and the immediate release of detained refugees and migrants who are held without sufficient legal basis.
The UNHCR High Commissioner issued key protection messages on 31 March 2020 in which he advocated, inter alia, for access to asylum while also protecting public health, continued reception of asylum seekers and the processing of asylum claims and inclusion of refugees, internally displaced persons (IDPs), and other marginalized groups in public health.