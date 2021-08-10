UNHCR Global COVID-19 Emergency Response, 09 April 2021

UNHCR COVID-19 Preparedness and Response

Highlights

Nearly all countries have COVID-19 cases, including cases among persons of concern (PoC) to UNHCR.

UNHCR, OHCHR, IOM, and WHO published a joint press release advocating for the protection of the rights and health of refugees, migrants and stateless persons in COVID-19 response, calling for inclusive responses and the immediate release of detained refugees and migrants who are held without sufficient legal basis.