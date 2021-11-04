UNHCR Global COVID-19 Education Response, October 2021

Highlights

During the COVID-19 pandemic UNHCR supported the continuity of learning during school closures through:

■ Distributing textbooks and printed materials to nearly 223,000 learners

■ Distributing 26,690 radios and making available 10,208 tablets with educational software

■ Providing some 60,000 persons with data bundles to access online learning programmes

■ Training over 9,300 teachers on new methodologies to support learning during school closures

■ Providing more than 2,000 teachers with additional mobile data allowances

■ Continuing to pay incentives to almost 16,000 teachers

Ahead of school re-opening, UNHCR supported refugee learners’ return to face-to-face learning by:

■ Distributing some 1,633,500 facemasks to teachers and learners

■ Cleaning more than 2,800 schools in accordance with COVID safety protocols

■ Providing cleaning materials to almost 4,000 schools

■ Improving WASH facilities in some 3,800 schools

■ Constructing 244 additional classrooms and providing additional furniture to support physical distancing measures and reduce over-crowding