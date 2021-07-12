UNHCR Facilitator’s Guide - Strengthening Protection of Persons

INTRODUCTION

It is estimated that 15 percent of the world’s population has some form of disability,1 with potentially higher proportions in communities that have fled conflict or natural disasters.2 Hence it can be estimated that there may be many millions of persons with disabilities among the populations forcibly displaced by conflict and persecution globally.3

Persons with disabilities remain one of the most marginalized groups in crisis-affected communities.

In situations of forced displacement, persons with disabilities are at heightened risk of exploitation and violence; and face numerous barriers to accessing humanitarian assistance.

In addition, persons with disabilities are very often excluded from decision-making processes and opportunities for participation at all stages of protection, assistance and solutions programming, denying them the opportunity to apply their skills and capacities to benefit themselves, their families and communities.

UNHCR’s Age, Gender and Diversity (AGD) Policy details the organization’s wider commitment to a rights-based approach and highlights that effective protection will only be achieved by ensuring that equal consideration is given to the needs and capacities of different age, gender and diversity groups within displaced communities. UNHCR is thus committed to ensuring that the rights of refugees, asylum seekers and internally displaced persons with disabilities are met without discrimination.4